2-year-old shoots self after finding loaded gun on bed inside NC home; 2 charged

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) – A 2-year-old accidentally shot themself after two occupants of the home left a loaded gun on a bed, officials said on Monday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a young child being shot on Sunday at a home located at 2390 Wilkesboro Road.

Erin Vanderburg (Photo: Iredell Sheriff)

The child was located and transported to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem to be treated and is in stable condition.

An initial investigation revealed Erin Vanderburg, 25, and a resident of the home, Alyssa Lyons, 19, failed to secure a .380 semi-automatic gun that the child gained access to. The gun was loaded and lying on a bed, the police report indicated.

Vanderburg was arrested and faces multiple charges including child abuse and failure to secure a gun to protect a minor. Vanderburg has a criminal history that includes drug and driving-related charges.

Lyons is the child’s mother and is also facing child abuse charges.