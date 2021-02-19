KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WJZY) – Gaston County Police officers discovered the bodies of two young men late Thursday night on a rural road just north of Kings Mountain, authorities said.

According to Gaston County Police, the 911 center received a report of a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Lowery Wood Road at Lewis Farm Road.

As officers got to the scene they found two young men near the intersection, both deceased. The two victims have been identified as Robert Lucas Gibby, 22, of Bessemer City, and Adam Kale Wood, 19, of Kings Mountain.

About two hours later, police said another young man, identified as Payton Lee Waggoner, 21, of Winston Salem, arrived at the Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem with non-life-threatening injuries.

Waggoner reported to have been at the scene earlier in the night, police said.

At this time, there is no suspect description, Gaston County Police said.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.