2 youths captured after stolen car chase and wreck, NC deputies say

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two youths were arrested after a chase and wreck involving a stolen car from Lumberton Friday, deputies said.

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. when Bladenboro police officers spotted a car that was stolen from a victim in Lumberton, according to a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Police tried to stop the car, but the driver then sped away.

Police, Bladen County deputies and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol then began chasing the car.

The driver wrecked the car in Bladenboro. The driver, a juvenile, tried to run from the scene but was immediately caught, deputies said.

The passenger in the car also ran from the scene.

A perimeter was set up that included the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team.

After an “extensive search” the other juvenile was captured by the K-9 team, deputies said.

No other information was released.