20+ cars vandalized in NC airport parking lot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY/AP) — More than 20 vehicles were vandalized in a parking lot at Piedmont Triad International Airport over the weekend.

The targeted vehicles were parked in the long-term parking lot, airport officials say. The damage included broken windows and spray paint.

An airport employee discovered the damage early Monday morning. Notes were left on the vehicles to let owners know how to contact airport employees to arrange a way home and how to get their vehicles repaired.

A statement from Piedmont Triad International Airport on Monday says the vandalism occurred early Sunday in the first five rows of the south long-term parking lot across the street from the Marriott hotel.

“The Airport Authority is outraged by this senseless act of vandalism,” a news release said.

If you have any information, please call the Airport Authority Police Department at (336) 665-5642.

Greensboro Police say theft from cars throughout the city has increased this year compared to recent years. As of last week, there were 1,833 car break-ins, a significant increase over 2018 (1,234) and 2017 (1,375) year-to-date numbers.

