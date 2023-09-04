CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Multiple people attending the Battle of the Bands at American Legion Memorial Stadium had to be evaluated by first responders due to heat-related illness, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Charlotte Fire Department

Officials said firefighters and EMS medically evaluated 21 people suffering in the heat. Seven of those people were taken to the hospital with one of them being in serious condition.

The Mecklenburg EMS Agency said a Mass Casualty bus, which is used in circumstances where many people need medical treatment, was stationed on Charlottetown Avenue near the stadium. Four ambulances also rotated through the area.