20-year-old man killed as tree collapses on Surry County home

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead Thursday after a tree fell on his home just outside Mount Airy, according to county emergency services.
A 20-year-old man was in his room in a mobile home around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of Boeing Lane when the large tree came down.
Officials have not yet released the name of the victim.
Boeing Lane is located just northwest of Mount Airy off Pipers Gap Road.
Surry County was under a Flash Flood Watch at the time of the incident as several inches of rain were forecast to fall across central North Carolina.
