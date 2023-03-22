GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) – A man was shot and killed in Gastonia Tuesday, March 21, 2023, according to the police department.

Tyceria Alexander, 20, was identified as the victim.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Union Road near the Catawba Creek Golf Course.

Officers say Alexander was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced deceased on the scene. Police are investigating this as a homicide.

12th Avenue was closed between Union Road and Anderson Street for investigation. Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting or if a suspect is in custody.