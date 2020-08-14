20-year veteran NC detention officer dies from COVID-19 complications

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A 20-year veteran with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office passed away on Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19.

MCSO said Detention Officer Coretta Downing, 51, died on Wednesday.

She had been with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office since April 19, 2000, and had worked at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center as a detention officer for the duration of her career.

“MCSO is deeply saddened by the loss of Officer Downing; our hearts, prayers, and condolences go out to her grieving family. This came as quite a surprise to our organization as we all are dealing with the grief of the passing of one of our own,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said.

Downing last worked at the facility on July 26.

On July 29, she called out sick and said she was going to the doctor.

She was hospitalized on July 30 and MCSO was notified on Thursday that she tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said they conducted contact tracing and notified anyone who was determined to be in close contact with Downing.

No inmates at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center were at risk of exposure since Downing had been assigned to the control room since April, MCSO said.