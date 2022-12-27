RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In trainings that spanned five locations during a five-month period, more than 200 North Carolina officers volunteered to sharpen their skills in a key areas related to use of force.

“This training, which is part of our Civil Rights Initiative, gives law enforcement the tools, tactics, and best practices to defuse and de-escalate situations by mitigating the need for or use of force. De-escalation techniques reduce injuries and preserve the safety of law enforcement officers and the public,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said on Tuesday.

The more than 200 participants represented approximately 75 agencies including federal, state and local law enforcement officers.

The sessions were offered in Raleigh, Greenville, Castle Hayne, Ahoskie and Fayetteville to maximize the opportunity for officers in every region of the state to benefit from them.

In addition to providing training for dealing with “in the moment” situations, Easley said the trainings “also focused on the benefits of ongoing community engagement by law enforcement to build long-term, sustainable community trust.”

“Taking the time to listen, learn and gain perspective creates a basis for developing collaborative solutions that make our communities safer,” Easley added.

The agenda for the trainings included a review of civil rights laws and hate crimes, addressing previous use of force incidents and a look at best practices for community policing.

To learn more about the U.S. Attorney’s Civil Rights Initiative, visit the DOJ website.