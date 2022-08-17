Razer started in 1998 in California, and one of its first products was the Boomslang mouse, targeting the then-fledgling computer gaming market.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Indian Affairs Office of Indian Economic Development is now taking applications from eligible federally recognized Tribes for its broadband grant program, officials said in a release.

The National Tribal Broadband Grant Program aims to help tribes develop or expand broadband services in their local communities.

Assistant Secretary Bryan Newland shared why access to high-speed internet is essential.

“Reliable, high-speed internet access in Tribal communities enables many opportunities for education, employment, entrepreneurship, and social connection,” said Newland. “These elements are all critical to our goal of making sure that people have the opportunity to live safe, healthy and fulfilling lives in their Tribal communities.”

Officials said the office is looking to fund between 15 to 27 grants that range from $100,000 to $175,000; and “these grants will be for a two-year term.”

Officials shared that information about the program will be posted on Grants.gov and “proposals must be submitted via Grants.gov”

More information will be posted Thursday in the Federal Register. You can find that information here.