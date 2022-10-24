RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Attendance to this year’s North Carolina State Fair was higher than 2019 numbers — the last fair before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, officials announced Monday afternoon.

Heading into the final day of the event on Sunday, the fair was less than 85,000 attendees behind the 2019 numbers. But, a large last day helped push the numbers over the top, officials said.

The fair was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. For the last 10 years, the final Sunday of the fair pulled in an average of 105,022 attendees.

Sunday’s numbers were 105,804 — just a bit over the average attendance for the final day. For 2022 the 11-day run of the fair pulled in 960,172 attendees.

Before Sunday, the state fair attendance numbers had already beaten 2021’s numbers, which came in at 824,328.

Nice, sunny weather the last few days of the fair likely helped attendance.

The largest attendance for a final Sunday was set in 2018 with 130,319.