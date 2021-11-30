21-year-old missing NC woman found dead; boyfriend charged

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – The body of a young Charlotte woman who was reported missing before Thanksgiving has been discovered and her boyfriend has been charged with her murder, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday.

Denee Rawls, 21, voluntarily left her home near Robur Court on Nov. 24, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said after the family called voicing their concern for her well-being.

Police issued a request for the public’s assistance in helping locate her Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

Detectives identified her boyfriend Nicholas Davis, 21, as a person of interest. On Monday Rawls’ body was found near 7400 Harrisburg Road and a warrant was issued for Davis’ arrest. He was taken into custody Tuesday morning, according to the police report.

This remains an active investigation.