21-year-old missing NC woman found dead; boyfriend charged

North Carolina news

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – The body of a young Charlotte woman who was reported missing before Thanksgiving has been discovered and her boyfriend has been charged with her murder, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday.

Denee Rawls, 21, voluntarily left her home near Robur Court on Nov. 24, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said after the family called voicing their concern for her well-being.

Police issued a request for the public’s assistance in helping locate her Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

Detectives identified her boyfriend Nicholas Davis, 21, as a person of interest. On Monday Rawls’ body was found near 7400 Harrisburg Road and a warrant was issued for Davis’ arrest. He was taken into custody Tuesday morning, according to the police report.

This remains an active investigation.

Credit: CMPD

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories