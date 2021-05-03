21-year-old NC man facing rape, kidnapping charges involving minors

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WJZY) – Authorities say a 21-year-old Gastonia man is facing rape and kidnapping charges following an investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials responded to calls regarding a report about obscene images and messages being sent out to two underage females last month.

Both victims were contacted and subsequently interviewed by the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center and Gastonia resident Joshua Gray, 21 was identified as the suspect.

An initial investigation revealed that Gray had sexual intercourse with one of the victims on multiple occasions after encouraging her to leave her home in the middle of the night.

Both victims were known to the suspect, the police report indicated. Gray was arrested on Saturday and faces multiple charges including felony rape and kidnapping.