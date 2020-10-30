WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 22-month-old child was shot in Winston-Salem, according to Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County.
At about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a shooting on the 500 block of Dunleith Avenue.
At the scene, officers found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The child, identified as Damien Lopez Rumbo, was taken to a children’s hospital in critical condition.
According to Crimestoppers, the child was in a blue Nissan minivan when he was shot.
It is unclear if the shooting was accidental or if the child was struck by an intentional gunshot intended for someone else.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on their website.
- NC doesn’t require districts to notify parents, staff when COVID-19 cases pop up
- Man mauled after paying for ‘full-contact’ leopard experience in Florida
- Some NC voters say they support November 12 absentee deadline
- 22-month-old NC boy shot while in minivan
- 8-year-old girl dies after being shot while doing homework
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now