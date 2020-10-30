22-month-old NC boy shot while in minivan

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 22-month-old child was shot in Winston-Salem, according to Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County.

At about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a shooting on the 500 block of Dunleith Avenue.

At the scene, officers found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The child, identified as Damien Lopez Rumbo, was taken to a children’s hospital in critical condition.

According to Crimestoppers, the child was in a blue Nissan minivan when he was shot.

It is unclear if the shooting was accidental or if the child was struck by an intentional gunshot intended for someone else.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on their website.

