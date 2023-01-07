STATESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) – Twenty-two drug dealers were arrested after a massive round-up operation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.

Deputies say all the suspects were directly involved in the sale and/or facilitation of narcotics to an undercover investigator.

The following individuals were charged with numerous felony drug crimes:

  • Rico Polk, 29, of Statesville
  • Charles Gilmore, 33, of Statesville
  • Dairel Dugger, 49, of Statesville
  • Jerome Millsaps, 31, of Stony Point
  • Jessie Teno, 29, of Troutman
  • Cassandra Hernandez, 51, of Statesville
  • Ricky Thompson, 58, of Cleveland
  • Kathy Caldwell, 56, of Mooresville
  • Isaac Knox, 62, of Statesville
  • Jacob Mitchell, 28, of Statesville
  • Misty Ferguson, 44, of Statesville
  • Amanda Goldsmith, 39, of Catawba
  • Emmett Griffin, 52, of Statesville
  • Katina Bennett, 27, of Statesville
  • Anthony Sturghill, 60, of Statesville
  • Kevin Waddell, 43, of Statesville
  • Joshua Ramseur, 31, of Statesville
  • Kingsley Perkins, 31, of Statesville
  • Ian Bass, 20, of Kannapolis
  • Jacob Gifford, 27, of Albemarle
  • Katelynn Woolledge, 27, of Troutman
  • Katelan Daugherty, 22, of Statesville
22 Apprehended in ICSO Round-Up | *Mugshots in order from left to right of list in article* (Courtesy: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

The majority of the suspects have significant criminal histories, authorities said. Ten suspects were on probation at the time of their arrests; two were verified gang members.

“We want to thank the community for the continuous information which is provided about drug-related issues,” said Sheriff Campbell. “We hear you; we are investigating and are making arrests based on your information and tips.”

Authorities advise the public to use the Iredell County Sheriff’s App to report drug crimes.