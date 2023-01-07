STATESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) – Twenty-two drug dealers were arrested after a massive round-up operation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.

Deputies say all the suspects were directly involved in the sale and/or facilitation of narcotics to an undercover investigator.

The following individuals were charged with numerous felony drug crimes:

Rico Polk, 29, of Statesville

Charles Gilmore, 33, of Statesville

Dairel Dugger, 49, of Statesville

Jerome Millsaps, 31, of Stony Point

Jessie Teno, 29, of Troutman

Cassandra Hernandez, 51, of Statesville

Ricky Thompson, 58, of Cleveland

Kathy Caldwell, 56, of Mooresville

Isaac Knox, 62, of Statesville

Jacob Mitchell, 28, of Statesville

Misty Ferguson, 44, of Statesville

Amanda Goldsmith, 39, of Catawba

Emmett Griffin, 52, of Statesville

Katina Bennett, 27, of Statesville

Anthony Sturghill, 60, of Statesville

Kevin Waddell, 43, of Statesville

Joshua Ramseur, 31, of Statesville

Kingsley Perkins, 31, of Statesville

Ian Bass, 20, of Kannapolis

Jacob Gifford, 27, of Albemarle

Katelynn Woolledge, 27, of Troutman

Katelan Daugherty, 22, of Statesville

22 Apprehended in ICSO Round-Up | *Mugshots in order from left to right of list in article* (Courtesy: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

The majority of the suspects have significant criminal histories, authorities said. Ten suspects were on probation at the time of their arrests; two were verified gang members.

“We want to thank the community for the continuous information which is provided about drug-related issues,” said Sheriff Campbell. “We hear you; we are investigating and are making arrests based on your information and tips.”

Authorities advise the public to use the Iredell County Sheriff’s App to report drug crimes.