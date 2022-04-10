BLOWING ROCK, N.C (WGHP) — A man died in a crash on a North Carolina section of the Blue Ridge Parkway on Thursday, according to the National Park Service.

Dispatchers got a report of a crash near milepost 290 on the parkway.

Rangers and local rescue crews came to the area and found Jonathan Gabriel Reyes Medrano, 22, dead at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Officials say that Medrano was driving southbound when he failed to turn on a left-hand curve, the failure led to Medrano driving off the road and his car colliding with a tree.

The wreck happened just northeast of Blowing Rock.

No further information is available at this time.