CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A third overnight homicide investigation from Saturday has been reported, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 a.m. near 7700 South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte. 22-year-old Jamir Rucks was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead, around 7 a.m., according to the police report. Rucks was found inside a vehicle police say he was the driver of.

This was the third homicide investigated on Saturday and it is the city’s 76th of 2022.

There is no mention of a suspect or motive in the shooting and this remains an active investigation.

Operations Command, victim services, CFD, CSI, and the DA’s Officer were among the departments that responded to the scene. Det. Savelle will be the lead investigator on this case.