WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in a park.

A 22-year-old woman went to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm early Sunday morning.

The victim told officers that she was at a local park with several people when an argument broke out. During the argument, several shots were fired and the victim was struck in her arm. Her injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators say they discovered a crime scene at W.R. Crawford Park and that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

