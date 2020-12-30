24-year-old man dies following farm equipment accident in Northampton County

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident that led to the death of a man Monday evening.

The sheriff’s office responded to the area of Lankford Highway in Eastville around 6:20 p.m. Monday to assist fire and EMS crew members regarding a farm equipment accident.

Officials say the victim, 24-year-old Gregory Louis Mast, was pronounced dead on arrival.

The accident is currently being investigated by the sheriff’s office. Virginia State Police also provided assistance.

No further information has been released.

