KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 24th annual Cycle North Carolina pedaled through Pitt County and into Kinston on Friday.

It was night six of their seven-night journey where the cyclists camp out at different sites as they travel from Banner Elk to the Emerald Isle.

There was a combination of bikes and tents in Kinston on Friday. The mountains-to-coast ride is not a race but rather a chance for people to experience North Carolina one mile at a time with their gears and wheels.

“It’s a tour not a race, so they’re looking forward to seeing North Carolina from a tourist standpoint and taking their time as they ride across the state,” said Chip Hofler, vice president of NC Amateur Sports. “So we take them by interesting sites, tourist attractions, historic sites and we have rest stops at those sites and encourage people to get off the bikes and experience North Carolina.”

Cyclists were riding all day long to cross the line in Kinston. Over 800 riders took part in the cross-state trek, and over 500 thrill-seekers were camping at each stop.

“People from 41 states and five countries and they come out to tour the state with their bikes and just enjoy the ride,” Hoffler said.

The riders were set to take off for Emerald Isle bright and early at 7:30 a.m. Saturday to finish their state sightseeing ride.