25 bond out of jail before holidays, thanks to $100K from Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – More than two dozen people were reunited with their families Monday, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Each of them were behind bars for non-violent misdemeanors but could not afford to post bail until David Tepper and the Carolina Panthers donated $100,000 so they could be released.

Gloria Crossoure has been in and out of jail her entire life. Most recently she was charged with drug possession. The 43-year-old won’t forget the moment she learned she was getting out thanks to the Bail Project.

“Something came over me like this might be my chance,” Crossoure said.

Kenneth King had the same reaction. He says he is stuck in a cycle of incarceration and this is the first time someone has tried to help.

“It was shocking, like they come to get me out of jail?” King said.

He was most recently charged with larceny and damaging property.

