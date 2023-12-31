CONCORD, N.C. (WJZY) — A house was damaged in Concord following a Sunday morning fire, according to Concord officials.

Crews arrived at 228 Edgewater Drive NW around 5 a.m. Sunday to a house with heavy flames and smoke visible from both floors of the house.

Credit: Concord Fire Department

Credit: Concord Fire Department

Credit: Concord Fire Department

Credit: Concord Fire Department

Photos showed the two-story home had major damage to the top floor. Officials say it took 25 firefighters about 33 minutes to control the blaze.

No residents were home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The Concord Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.