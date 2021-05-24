$25 offered for those who get COVID-19 vaccine at sites in 4 NC counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Interested in a little extra spending money for the upcoming holiday weekend?

Health officials in four North Carolina counties will offer $25 incentives for those who’ve yet to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

A pilot program begins Wednesday at certain vaccine sites in Mecklenburg, Guilford, Rowan and Rockingham counties.

Adults who get their first vaccination dose at the sites or drive someone for that first-dose appointment will receive $25 cash cards through June 8 while supplies last.

The card program is being paid for with federal funds. The incentive is another effort by the state to boost vaccination rates.

North Carolina is one of eight Southeastern states ranking in the bottom 15 in terms of the share of the total population getting at least one vaccine dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency’s numbers place the state at No. 37 nationally with just 42.5 percent of its population of about 10.5 million people getting either the first dose of the two-dose vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson product.