25,000 still awaiting responses to NC unemployment claims

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Department of Commerce is catching up on thousands of unemployment claims after months of backlog, but to those still waiting it means missing utility bills and rent payments.

One Greensboro man tells WGHP he was missing three weeks of payments after being asked to verify his identity. He lost his job last spring and had no problems filing for unemployment and having his claim approved until last month.

Stressed out, unable to pay his bills and locked out from his account, Blake, who did not want us to use his last name or show his face on camera, reached out to WGHP for help.

“At one point it was oh, you just need to verify your identity and then the next person says your account was shut down for investigation,” said Blake, who was laid off from his job in event merchandise.

Blake told WGHP he submitted all the required documents in January after getting the initial notice and has called the unemployment office every day for almost a month, yet his account is still under review with no explanation as to why. Blake is waiting on $1,200 in pandemic unemployment assistance.

“Now I’m at three and a half weeks where I already had an open claim that got shut down. They asked for all this identification, you can’t get any contact back from them,” Blake said.

Blake is not alone. He’s one of about 25,000 North Carolinians who have a claim under review.

A spokesperson for the Division of Employment Security told WGHP that every claim is different and comes with a different set of issues that may take longer to process than others.

Blake says he’s still not convinced after almost four weeks of trying to get a response.

“That to me is the big problem. People’s bills and their lives don’t stop just because something like this comes up. People still have their needs,” Blake said.

WGHP reached out to DES regarding Blake’s claim. We were told employees were looking into the issue. The same day, Blake received an email from DES with a link to further verify his identity and informing him he should receive a response regarding his claim within 48 hours.

To those who are still waiting, DES advises calling the office or sending an email.