27-year-old Charlotte man charged with murder in 2014 South Carolina cold case

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte, North Carolina, man has been arrested in a 2014 Rock Hill, South Carolina, homicide investigation that went cold for years, the Rock Hill Police Department said Saturday.

27-year-old Charlotte resident Jayquan Wilmore was arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department two weeks ago, on Nov. 24, after warrants were issued for his arrest.

He faces multiple charges including murder, conspiracy and gun possession during a violent crime.

In November of 2014 detectives began to investigate a homicide that occurred on McGee Road involving the murder of Antonio Heath, but the case went cold, officials said.

Wilmore’s been extradited to Rock Hill and is being held without bond.