ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — About $27,000 worth of cocaine and marijuana was seized in a drug bust that led to charges against two North Carolina men, authorities said.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said they searched a home in the 400 block of Center Road in Elizabethtown on Tuesday after residents complained that someone was dealing drugs.

The bust turned up more than 500 grams of cocaine and more than 500 grams of marijuana, according to a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Keith Lesane of Elizabethtown was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, manufacturing marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for keeping/selling a controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle for keeping/selling a controlled substance. Deputies said he received a $125,000 secured bond.

Additionally, Demond Ballard was charged with possession of cocaine and received a $1,000 secured bond.