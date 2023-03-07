GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Burlington man is behind bars under a $2 million secured bond after he was charged with multiple child-sex offenses including sexual assault and prostitution.

On Feb. 26, Alamance County Sheriff’s detectives began an investigation after receiving a report of sexual assault against a juvenile by an adult.

During the investigation, detectives were able to establish probable cause to charge 42-year-old Gary Donnell Cotton. He surrendered himself Monday afternoon.

Cotton is charged with:

three counts of felony statutory rape of a child,

three counts of felony sex offense with a child.

felony child abuse – prostitution,

four counts of indecent liberties with a child, and

three counts of misdemeanor contributing delinquency of a juvenile.

Cotton was placed in the Alamance County Detention Center.