2nd 17-year-old charged with murder in Robeson County shooting; another suspect wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A second 17-year-old was charged with murder Wednesday in Robeson County and another suspect is still wanted, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The 17-year-old was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy with a dangerous weapon, and larceny of firearm, according to deputies.

Brendon Deon Jones (Courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office)

Brendon Deon Jones, 18, of Fairmont, is also facing those same charges and is still wanted, deputies said.

One person was killed in the shooting March 15 in the 2600 block of N.C. 72 West just outside of Lumberton, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. Two other people were injured. Jason B. West, 36, of Lumberton, was found dead at the scene, according to deputies. The other two people shot were an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Another 17-year-old was previously arrested March 18 and charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.