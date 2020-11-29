2nd bank robbery by armed man in camouflage in NC mountains this month

ETOWAH, N.C. (WSPA/WNCN) – Deputies are looking for a man who robbed a Henderson County bank Friday evening and he appears to be dressed very similar to a bank robber from three weeks earlier.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the most recent robbery happened around 6 p.m. at the United Community Bank on United Bank Drive in the Etowah community.

Deputies said they received a bank alarm and confirmed with staff that an armed robbery had occurred.

Witnesses said the man was dressed in blue jeans, a camouflage jacket and mask, and black gloves and was carrying a backpack.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect showed a handgun and demanded money from the tellers.

The suspect then ran from the bank, investigators said.

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a similar suspect in a bank robbery that happened earlier this month in Brevard.

According to an FBI wanted poster, the suspect — who was dressed similarly to the suspected in Friday’s robbery — jumped the counter and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

That first robbery happened on Nov. 6 at First Bank, located at 2 Market St.

Photos provided by the FBI show the suspect holding a handgun, and wearing a camouflage jacket and face covering, blue jeans, gloves, as as well a backpack.

The suspect was also described as being tall and having a large build.

FBI officials said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Detective Scott Aly with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-694-3176 or submit a tip through the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office mobile app.