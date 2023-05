Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a second death Friday night in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were on scene Friday night in the 800 block of Rice Road in the Lumberton area, deputies said.

No other details were immediately available.

Deputies were also investigating a death on Parnell Road after a person was killed in a shooting.

Check back for updates.