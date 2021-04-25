2nd floor collapses during NC house fire; crews able to escape

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Firefighters inside a home were able to safely escape as the second floor of the home collapsed, officials said on Sunday.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to calls regarding the incident around dawn on Sunday near 2900 Redfield Drive in southeast Charlotte.

Fox 46 was on the scene and learned 70-80 percent of the home was involved resulting in the collapse of the second floor. Everyone in the home was able to evacuate with no injuries being reported.

CFD called it a two-alarm fire resulting from a fire pit on the rear porch and estimated about $250,000 worth of damage.

Multiple firefighters were in the home when the second floor collapsed but were able to escape safely.

This remains an active investigation.