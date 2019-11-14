2nd flu-related death reported in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A second person in North Carolina has died from the flu, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The most recent death was reported from the period from Nov. 3-9. The first death occurred in the first week of October, officials said.

The current flu season runs through May 16, 2020, the DHHS said.

Click here for more info on the flu from NCDHHS

During the 2018-19 flu season, 208 flu deaths were reported in North Carolina, down from 391 deaths during the 2017-18 flu season.

Of those 208 deaths, 133 were people age 65 and older and five were under the age of 18.

The CDC recommends vaccination against the flu for everyone 6 months and older with any licensed, age-appropriate flu vaccine.

