2nd grader suspended after bringing loaded gun to NC school

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A second-grade student has been suspended for a year after bringing a handgun to school, according to a spokesperson for Robeson County Schools.

This marks at least the fifth known incident of a student in the Public Schools of Robeson County being found with a gun in school since late August.

The students showed the gun to another student during recess at W.H. Knuckles Elementary School, according to spokesman Glen Gordon Burnette III. The student who saw the gun told a teacher, who when confiscated it.

Administration notified the school resource officer about the weapon.

The gun was loaded but there was not a round in the chamber, according to Burnette. He does not know what type of handgun it was.

A spokesperson for the Lumberton police department said police can’t release information on the case unless the school board gives them approval to do so.

This is at least the second time a loaded gun has been found at a Robeson County elementary school this year.

In October, a teacher at Tanglewood Elementary School found a gun after a relative brought the student the wrong bag. The gun was found during snack time, and the child never saw the gun.

The student’s relative was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.