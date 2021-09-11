2nd man charged in NC death of 3-year-old boy; 150+ shots fired at home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two 21-year-old men have been charged in connection with a brazen shooting into a northwest Charlotte home — with 150 shots fired — that left a 3-year-old little boy dead, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Jacob Lanier, 21, has been charged with murder, eight counts of attempted murder, nine counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to commit murder in the case of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, authorities announced late Friday night.

Earlier Friday night, police said Qua’Tonio Stephens, 21, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The toddler was killed in an incident around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday that was caught on surveillance video which shows two cars pull up on Richard Rozelle Drive. Then, the video shows at least three people fire nearly 150 shots into the home where the young boy lived.

The boy’s 5-year-old sister was also shot but police say she is expected to recover.

The arrest of Stephens came after a chase earlier in the week, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives with the Crime Gun Suppression Team and North Division obtained ‘reasonable suspicion’ to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Stephens on Wednesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said following the chase, Stephens was taken into custody without further incident on Interstate-85 near Glenwood Drive.