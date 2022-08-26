RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A second deer has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina, according to NC Wildlife Resources Commission officials.

The positive deer was discovered as part of the “ongoing CWD surveillance efforts,” officials said.

Officials stated the deer “came from a farm less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was harvested in Yadkin County in December 2021.”

With archery deer season starting in September, officials stressed the importance of making sure hunters are aware of the new positive CWD case.

“With deer season opening in less than a month, we wanted to get the news of this second positive out as quickly as possible,” said Brad Howard, chief of the Wildlife Commission’s Wildlife Management Division. “It’s imperative that hunters understand how important it is to submit samples to help determine how prevalent CWD is here in North Carolina. It’s also crucial that we enlist their help to not give the disease a ride to new areas.”

Chronic Wasting Disease regulations were implemented after the first deer tested positive in North Carolina. That deer was “harvested in northern Yadkin County in December 2021,” a release previously stated.

However, the current regulations will not be impacted with the second deer’s positive test.

Officials explained there is no changes currently because the “two infected deer came from the same area.”

So, the current primary and secondary surveillance areas remain unchanged.

But with this year’s hunting season starting soon, it’s important that hunters are aware and take precautions to help keep CWD from spreading.

Officials stated that since “deer who are infected may appear healthy, it is important that precautions are taken when transporting or disposing of deer carcasses.”

Howard shared in a statement that there are some things hunters can do to help, and suggested following one of the following disposal methods:

Bury the deer remains where you harvest the animal when possible.

Double bag deer remains for disposal at the closest landfill.

Leave the deer remains on the ground where the animal was harvested.

For more information on the current regulations and response plan, click here.

And for more information on Chronic Wasting Disease, click here.