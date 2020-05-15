2nd NC Tyson plant to close after COVID-19 cases

WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) – A poultry producer is temporarily closing a North Carolina plant for cleaning amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tyson Foods spokesman Derek Burleson said in an email one of two fresh meat plants at its Wilkesboro complex was closed from Thursday to Tuesday.

A second fresh poultry plant at the site will continue limited operations.

Burleson said Friday that a food-service plant at the site was operating normally Friday, though he had earlier said it would also close for several days.

The closure, following another temporary closure for cleaning, will allow “additional deep cleaning” due to sick workers and quarantine-related absences.

