2nd resident of small NC town hits multi-million dollar lottery in the same week

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cornelius resident took home $4 million in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, making them the second lottery winner from the town this week.

Gabriel Fierro, 60, turned $3 million into $4 million after taking his “fortune cookie” numbers and using them in Tuesday’s drawing.

The retired master sergeant, who spent 32 years with the Army, said the fortune cookie came from the Red Bowl restaurant in Charlotte where he eats about once a week with his wife.

“I don’t usually play my fortune cookie numbers but I tried them on a whim,” Fierro said. “I got an email in the morning and I just stared at it dumbfounded. I took it and showed it to my wife and she thought it was an April Fool’s joke or maybe a scam.”

After taxes, Fiero took home $2,840,401. He said he planned to invest most of his winnings but did say he and his wife planned to buy some champagne on the way home to celebrate.

North Carolinians next have a chance to win big in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing with a chance to win $376 million.