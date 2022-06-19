HATTERAS, N.C. (WNCN) — A second section of a massive nearly $80 million beach widening project at the Outer Banks is set to start as soon as Sunday, according to Dare County officials.

During the project, which will widen nearly 22 miles of beaches, pipelines will be placed along the beach parallel to the shoreline to allow sand pumping from offshore onto the construction site.

Nourishment of 2.58 miles of beach in the town of Kill Devil Hills started on June 13 and will last about 25 to 35 days.

The project, which is expected to last until mid-October, is also expected to start at the beach in Avon on Sunday or Monday with sand deposited between Ocean View Drive and Greenwood Place, Dare County officials said in a news release Saturday.

About 1,000 feet of beach will be directly impacted during construction at any given time, officials said.

Earlier this month, Dare County officials said the Avon beach work might not start until July 4.

The project will also renourish Buxton Beach on Hatteras Island, Nags Head and Duck along with a stretch from the Southern Shores/Kitty Hawk town line to the Kitty Hawk/Kill Devil Hills.

“Once the dredging is underway, construction will occur 24/7 (including holidays) unless mechanical issues or rough sea conditions require a shutdown,” officials have told residents and vacationers.