2nd suspect charged after NC police pursuit ends with innocent Raleigh man dying in crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The second suspect in an alleged armed robbery that ended in a fatal wreck Sunday now is in the New Hanover County Detention Center.

Authorities say that Amy Lynn Miles, 38, was a passenger in a car driven by Thomas Willoughby, Jr., who is accused of leading law enforcement on a chase that resulted in a collision that killed an innocent bystander on Wrightsville Avenue.

Amy Lynn Miles (New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

Miles, who was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center after the wreck, was booked at the detention center Tuesday evening.

She has been charged with:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Three counts of larceny

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Aiding and abetting an impaired driving

Conspiracy

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

Officials say Willoughby was running from officials after an alleged armed robbery at the Walmart in Porters Neck Sunday morning when he crashed into Sean Alan Evans, 51, of Raleigh, on Wrightsville Avenue.

Willoughby, who is being held without bond, faces more than a dozen charges, including first-degree murder.

Miles’ bond has been set at $255,000.

