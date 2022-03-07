WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pennsylvania man was sentenced Monday for his role in the robbing of a bank in Ayden in 2019 as an accomplice with Circe Nena Baez, the “Pink Lady Bandit.”

Alexis Baez Morales, 40, pled guilty to the charges on Dec. 7, 2021. He was sentenced to 40 months in prison and three years of supervised release for his part in the robbery of Southern Bank in Ayden on July 24, 2019.

He confessed to his part in the robbery along with Baez, who was sentenced in February.

Baez was dubbed the “Pink Lady Bandit” because of a distinctive pink handbag she carried in at least two of the robberies.

“Pink Lady Bandit” (FBI)

Court documents and evidence presented during the case said Baez, Morales’s co-conspirator, entered the Southern Bank in Ayden on July 24, 2019, and handed a note to the bank teller demanding money. The note also threatened that Baez’s children were being held hostage.

Officials said the bank teller gave $2,494 to Baez, who then left the bank. Baez then met up with Morales, who was the getaway driver for the robbery. Law enforcement agents later verified that no children were held hostage as part of the robbery.

Investigators said both robbed three other banks in the same manner during July 2019. Those robberies occurred in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Hamlet, N.C. The FBI and local police departments were able to track Baez and Morales to Charlotte and arrested them.

Baez previously pled guilty to the bank robbery and was sentenced to 42 months in prison, followed by three years on supervised release.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Ayden Police Department, the Hamlet Police Department, the Delaware State Police, the Carlisle Borough Police and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bryan Stephany and John Parris prosecuted the case.