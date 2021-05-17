2nd woman in 4 days killed in shooting in NC city

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WGHP) – A woman was shot and killed in Winston-Salem, the second such incident in four days.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Winston-Salem Police say 25-year-old Latasha Monique Finney was shot and killed on Sunday.

Tina Louise Nicholson, 53, died in a shooting Thursday night.

A news release from police says Finney was found on the ground outside of an apartment building and pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, 33-year-old Steven Tyrone Seward Jr., was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. He has since been treated and released.

Officers believe that the shooter was a juvenile who knew Finney.

According to police, the shooter was identified as a juvenile and that he was taken into custody without incident and placed in a juvenile facility.

Nicholson was killed Thursday night as multiple shooters fired on a home in Winston-Salem, police say. One of the suspects was also injured and abandoned in the parking lot of Baptist Medical Center.

At about 10:43 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting on the 3300 Ridgeback Drive.

At the scene, officers found 53-year-old Tina Louise Nicholson dead in the home of an apparent gunshot wound.

Police believe multiple people came to the home in one vehicle. Once there, they got out and went up to the home from multiple angles.