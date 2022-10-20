LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested after they were accused of locking a child in a dog kennel.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office plans to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday. The news conference will be streamed on MyFOX8.com.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday just before 7 a.m., an anonymous citizen reported that a child was locked in a dog kennel overnight at a home on Cress Road. Deputies responded and found a 9-year-old child locked in a dog kennel, secured with a padlock.

Deputies forced entry and the child was “rushed” to EMS as they arrived on the scene to assist the deputies. Then they say they entered the home and found Sarah Starr and two other child, who were also checked by EMS but had no visible injuries.

Davidson County Social Services also responded to the scene.

A search warrant was obtained and Jonathan and Sarah Starr were arrested. Deputies arrested Shelley Barnes at a later time.

The 9-year-old was taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital and released the same day. Social services has taken custody of a total of five children who lived in the home.

Sarah and Jonathan Starr are charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, misdemeanor child abuse and false imprisonment.

Shelley Lucille Barnes is charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, misdemeanor child abuse, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a felon. The warrants show Barnes was convicted of identity theft in Gaston County in 2004.

All three had their first appearance in court Thursday morning. Their case has been continued to Nov. 10.

Barnes received a $300,000 secured bond. The Starrs both received $100,000 bonds.