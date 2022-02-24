SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in Scotland County are looking for three “armed and dangerous” men who robbed a gaming business in Wagram late Wednesday afternoon and shot a store clerk, deputies said in a news release.

According to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the three men entered the business at 18420 Airbase Road about 5:30 and remained in the store for a short time.

One of the men allegedly asked the clerk to help him with a game and another man pulled out a gun, deputies said. The clerk was then shot during a struggle with the armed man, and the third man then went behind the counter to take money from the cash register, deputies said.

Deputies did not release information about the clerk’s injuries, and no other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-276-3385 or Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146.