LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW/WNCN) — Authorities in Scotland County arrested three people Wednesday morning after seizing more than 20 pounds of marijuana, two firearms and more than $76,000 while executing a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Ashely Drive home in Laurinburg, police said.

Israel Fields, 21, of Laurinburg, Berlinda Fields, 49, of Laurinburg, and Alycia Blyther, 18, of Aberdeen, all face multiple charges and were given separate $1 million secured bonds, Laurinburg police said in a news release.

In addition to the marijuana and cash, authorities recovered an automatic pistol with a high-capacity magazine and a stolen AR-15 rifle, according to police.

Police also said there were several people at the home when officers served the warrant, including an infant and a special needs juvenile.

All together, the three suspects were doled out 27 charges.

Israel Fields is charged with:

trafficking in marijuana

conspiracy to traffic in marijunana

possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana

felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances; felony conspiracy

possession of marijuana paraphernalia

misdemeanor conspiracy

misdemeanor child abuse

felony possession of a stolen firearm

Berlinda Fields is charged with:

trafficking in marijuana

conspiracy to traffic marijuana

possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

conspiracy to sell/deliver, marijuana

felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances

felony conspiracy

possession of marijuana paraphernalia

misdemeanor conspiracy

misdemeanor child abuse

Photo: Laurinburg Police Department

Alycia Blyther is charged with:

trafficking in marijuana

conspiracy to traffic marijuana

possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana

felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances

felony conspiracy

possession of marijuana paraphernalia

misdemeanor conspiracy

misdemeanor child abuse

The investigation involved a task force consisting of officers Laurinburg police officers and Scotland County sheriff’s deputies.