DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement has announced the seizure of cars suspected of being involved in rowdy takeovers of streets and parking lots around North Carolina.

On June 24 and 25, a large group of cars were seen doing donuts and creating a “ring of fire” in a parking lot of a Davidson County Food Lion. They received the call about the takeover on Friday night and then when it happened again on Saturday night, they were “better prepared” and around 30 officials from multiple agencies including Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

After these two takeovers, the sheriff’s office reached out to other law enforcement agencies, such as Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Thomasville Police Department, Lexington Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and formed a task force, with other agencies joining in later.

They say while no more takeovers have happened in Davidson County as far as they know, it “continues to be a problem” and they believe the groups that have been meeting had plans to meet on Friday.

Since the formation of their task force, Sen. Steve Jarvis and other lawmakers introduced Senate Bill 91, which was quickly moved through the legislature and signed into law by the governor. The new statute will make the first charge for participating in this kind of activity a misdemeanor with a $1000 fine and any subsequent charge a felony with a fine equal to at least double the value of the car seized.

Recently they seized three cars they believe participated in the Davidson County events or similar events in the state; one car out of Charlotte, one from Forsyth County and one from Greensboro. Collectively, the cars are valued at over $300,000 and they’re being held while the investigation continues.

They are using videos taken of the event to identify cars and cars will be seized by law enforcement, the sheriff says.

The owner of the parking lot in Davidson County where the takeovers happened estimated the damage around $70,000, and the sheriff says they will be putting liens on seized vehicles in order to recoup that cost.

Detective Kaleb Forrest said they’ve had multiple incidents since March and they believe they’ve identified a “ringleader” in the events. Photos taken from the events show a person hanging out the window of a car with an AR-style rifle, he said, demonstrating that it’s not just cars, but also weapons and dangerous things like setting parking lots on fire.

“This is a major issue that involves our citizens and it’s a public safety issue. I was unaware of what was going on but I found out it was an issue across the United States, not just here. We are gonna address it with a hard stance,” Senator Jarvis said.

Davidson County District Attorney Larry Frank describes the work as a “totally unified effort” with law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies.

The cars were seized on Thursday and the sheriff emphasized it was done “safely” and that none of the cars were stolen.

No one has been charged but charges are pending as the investigation continues.