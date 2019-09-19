3 charged after 2-year-old child found running naked outdoors in NC

(From left) Trevor Wayne Timm, Arianna Grace Martin, and Zacharia Shrewsbury. (Courtesy of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office)

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Three adults are facing misdemeanor child abuse charges after a child was found outside without any clothes.

According to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office report, Trevor Wayne Timm, 20, Arianna Grace Martin, 20, and Zacharia Shrewsbury, 20, were all charged by deputies on Tuesday.

A 2-year-old child was seen “running around outside naked for at least thirty minutes” while the three slept. The incident happened in an area near Barrier Lane in Gold Hill.

According to the warrant, there was a “substantial risk of physical injury upon that child.”

Timm and Martin are listed as the parents of the child. Shrewsbury is listed as a caretaker on the warrant.

