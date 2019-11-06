3 charged after death of worker from well-known NC beach restaurant

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near Shallotte last week.

Keontae Trulique Hill, 17, of Ash, and Amari Tyrese Singleton, 18, of Southport, are both charged with one count of murder while Shamari Quintero Massey, 26, of Winnabow, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

All three are in custody at the Brunswick County Detention Center.

Keontae Trulique Hill, left, Amari Tyrese Singleton, middle, and Shamari Quintero Massey.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of McMilly Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, where they found the victim, 32-year-old Jaquan Deangelo Brooks.

No other details about the incident have been released.

According to a Facebook post from Sharky’s Waterfront Restaurant in Ocean Isle Beach, Brooks was part of the staff at the restaurant and “worked very hard, cared for anyone around him, and would bend over backwards to help and get things done.”

One of his co-workers, Bruce Clewis said he knew Brooks for about two years. The two worked another job together before Brooks started at Sharky’s about six months ago.

“There’s many words to describe him; funny, loving, caring, just all-around good person. Couldn’t ask for a better human being,” Clewis said.

The Sharky’s post added, “we will miss seeing his beautiful smile, but know he is watching and protecting us from above. Please say a prayer for his family, friends and for the Sharky’s family as we celebrate his life.”

