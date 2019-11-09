3 charged in connection with 2016 murder of NC elementary school teacher

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three people are charged in connection with the 2016 killing of a Waxhaw teacher.

Elementary school teacher 33-year-old Ruijuan Guo was leaving a concert with her fiancé and now-deceased friend, Louis Henry (“Joe”) Fuqua, when she was shot in the head during an armed robbery, police say.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 2016, on East Park Avenue in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood. Guo died five days later.

Fuqua, 40, was charged in the deadly armed robbery over suspicion that he had a hand in planning the attack, police say. Fuqua was found shot to death at the Econo Lodge on Clanton Road on Sept. 12, 2016.

Friday, police announced three people that knew Fuqua, 36-year-old Michael Marble, 39-year-old Cecil Marble, and 34-year-old Keric Watt, were charged with murder in connection to Guo’s killing.

Guo and her fiance did not know the suspects, according to police.

Cecil Marble and Michael Marble were located and arrested without incident. Watt is currently in custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons and will be served warrants at a later date.

In addition to murder, the three are charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police say a reward of up to $15,000 is still available for information in the case.

Michael Mandrell Marble, 33, was charged with first-degree murder in Fuqua’s death.

Police say Fuqua participated in setting up the robbery but did not know Guo would be killed. “Joe knew there was going to be a robbery that night,” police said, “but he never knew anyone was going to get hurt.”

Guo’s fiancé may have been the intended target, “as he typically would have money on him,” police said.

According to a police report, Guo’s fiancé told police they were attempting to get into a car when someone approached their car, pulled a gun and demanded his wallet.

He told police, “He could not get his wallet out of his pocket fast enough, so the suspect shot his girlfriend in the head and then ran off.”

Police say Guo’s fiancé has been fully cooperative and is also an innocent victim in the case.

“These two cases are connected,” police said of Fuqua and Guo’s homicide cases. Police believe Fuqua may have been killed in an attempt to prevent him from talking to police.

“Fuqua is believed to be a suspect in Guo’s death, but Homicide Unit detectives do not believe he is the one who shot her; rather, Fuqua was killed because he knew who did,” police said.

Although an arrest was made in Fuqua’s killing, police believed there were more people responsible in the case. Police still believe there are people who may know something in the case.

Guo was a teacher at Kensington Elementary School, where she taught Mandarin. She was from China and had been in the United States for four years.

