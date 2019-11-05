3 charged in human trafficking investigation involving NC teen

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Three men were taken into custody in Gaston County on Monday following a months-long investigation into a human trafficking case involving a teenage victim.
The sexual encounters investigated in this case took place in Gastonia and the surrounding county and were reviewed by the Gastonia Police Department before arrests were made.
Robert Allen Derr, Rhodri Omar Ross, and Jack Alexander Phillips were all arrested in connection with the investigation.
Derr was charged with two counts of human trafficking a child victim, first-degree kidnapping, four counts of being accessory before the fact to a felony, sexual servitude of a child, and indecent liberties with a child.
Ross was charged with statutory rape of a child under 15, statutory sex offenses with a child under 15 and first-degree kidnapping.
Phillips has been charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child under 15.
All three subjects are currently being held in a Gaston County jail as this remains an active investigation.
