BURLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Two 19-year-olds and a 17-year-old juvenile were charged after a man was found dead in Alamance County, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

At 12:19 a.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a home on Durham Street Ext just outside of the Burlington city limits.

Deputies found the victim in the home while CPR was being administered by another resident. EMS arrived on scene to administer care.

The victim, identified as William Gene Williams III, did not survive.

Witnesses identified three male suspects, including the shooter, who drove off in a blue Nissan Altima.

The vehicle was spotted on University Drive in Elon by Elon police who attempted to stop the Altima.

The driver refused to stop and turned on to I-40 west. Elon Police continued to keep the suspect vehicle in sight.

The vehicle was stopped in Greensboro by the Greensboro Police Department.

Three suspects were taken into custody and transferred to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Isaac Jermaine Weathersby IV, 19, of High Point, faces the following charges:

1 count felony first-degree murder

1 count felony robbery with a dangerous weapon

1 count felony larceny of a firearm

Carlos Demetrius Robert Rogers, 19, of High Point, faces the following charges:

1 count felony conspiracy to commit robbery with dangerous weapon

1 count felony accessory after the fact of felony first-degree murder

A 17-year-old, of High Point, faces the following charge:

Juvenile petition: one count felony conspiracy to commit robbery with dangerous weapon

The investigation is ongoing.